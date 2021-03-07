Woman escapes from large house fire in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - A woman was able to escape a house fire in Monroe County Sunday morning.
According to Monroe County Emergency Services, the fire broke out at a home located on Zellner Road.
The woman, who was the only person inside of the house at the time of the blaze, escaped from a side window. Fire crews said there was zero visibility.
The woman told fire officials none of the smoke alarms inside the home were working.
Investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.
