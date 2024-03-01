Woman, dog rescued from house fire in SW Atlanta early Friday morning

A woman was rescued from a house fire in the 1800 block of Windsor Drive, near Dodson Drive SW and Campbellton Road SW, early Friday morning.

The fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m.

A neighbor, Altamese John-Baptiste, told FOX 5 a woman inside the home didn't know her house was on fire.

The neighbor says she saw smoke, called 911, and went to the woman's house and banged on the door and rang the doorbell.

Firefighters reportedly broke down the front door and got the woman out. Her dog was also rescued.

The woman was asleep the whole time and didn't know her home was on fire, according to the neighbor.

Capt. Pedrazzi with Atlanta Fire said the closed doors inside the home kept the fire compartmentalized, and they were able to knock it down quickly.

The woman inside the home was checked out by EMS.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.