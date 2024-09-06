Woman found dead in Brookhaven house fire

article

DeKalb County officials are investigating a deadly fire at a home in Brookhaven on Thursday evening.

Officials say the fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at a home on the 1000 block of Standard Drive.

Fire crews arrived at the home to find heavy flames shooting out of the second floor.

While crews worked quickly to extinguish the blaze, they were not able to save a woman who was trapped inside.

Capt. Jaeson Daniels said that a man and two dogs were able to get out of the home and are expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.