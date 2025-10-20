Woman critically injured in shooting in DeKalb County

The Brief A woman was shot early Monday on Glen Hollow Circle in DeKalb County. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to submit tips via Tip411 .



DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left a woman critically injured early Monday morning.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 100 block of Glen Hollow Circle around 12:04 a.m., where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition, according to police.

What's next:

Detectives are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the DeKalb County PD Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.