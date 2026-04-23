Woman critically injured in Cobb self-defense stabbing, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman was hospitalized after a stabbing early Thursday morning in Cobb County that investigators say stemmed from a dispute between friends.
What we know:
Cobb County Police responded to 880 S. Cobb Drive around 12:10 a.m. on April 23 after receiving reports of a person stabbed. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.
She was taken to a local hospital, where she is listed in critical but stable condition.
What they're saying:
Investigators say the incident began as a dispute between two friends. Based on preliminary findings, authorities believe another person used a knife in self-defense after being assaulted by the victim.
What's next:
The investigation remains active, and no charges have been filed at this time.