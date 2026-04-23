Woman critically injured in Cobb self-defense stabbing, police say

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The Brief Police responded to a stabbing on South Cobb Drive around 12:10 a.m. A 32-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Investigators say the stabbing may have been an act of self-defense; no charges filed.



A woman was hospitalized after a stabbing early Thursday morning in Cobb County that investigators say stemmed from a dispute between friends.

What we know:

Cobb County Police responded to 880 S. Cobb Drive around 12:10 a.m. on April 23 after receiving reports of a person stabbed. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

What they're saying:

Investigators say the incident began as a dispute between two friends. Based on preliminary findings, authorities believe another person used a knife in self-defense after being assaulted by the victim.

What's next:

The investigation remains active, and no charges have been filed at this time.