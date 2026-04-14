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Woman in critical condition after shooting near I-75

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 14, 2026 7:35pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Interstate 75 North and Central Avenue in Atlanta on April 14, 2026. (GDOT)

ATLANTA - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being found shot near the Downtown Connector on Tuesday evening. 

What we know:

The incident occurred just after 6:15 p.m. near Interstate 75 North and Central Avenue. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the woman was in critical condition when she was taken to the hospital. 

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if she was shot at that location or if she had moved to the area before being found.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or a motive in the shooting. Investigators spent Tuesday night canvassing the area for surveillance footage and witnesses, but no arrests have been made.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department.

AtlantaNewsCrime and Public Safety