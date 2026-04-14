Woman in critical condition after shooting near I-75

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A woman was rushed to the hospital after being found shot near the Downtown Connector on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

The incident occurred just after 6:15 p.m. near Interstate 75 North and Central Avenue. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the woman was in critical condition when she was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if she was shot at that location or if she had moved to the area before being found.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or a motive in the shooting. Investigators spent Tuesday night canvassing the area for surveillance footage and witnesses, but no arrests have been made.