USG approves tuition increase for Georgia college students

The Brief The Board of Regents approved a 1% tuition increase for in-state undergraduate students at Georgia’s 25 public colleges for the 2026–27 year. Out-of-state and international students will see a higher tuition hike of 3% under the newly approved plan. Mandatory fee changes at 13 schools, including Kennesaw State and Georgia Southern, will result in lower costs for some in-person students.



College will cost slightly more for Georgia students next year after the University System of Georgia approved a small tuition increase on Tuesday.

What we know:

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) voted to increase tuition rates across its 25 public institutions. In-state undergraduate students will see a 1% increase, while out-of-state and out-of-country students face a 3% jump.

The board also approved changes to mandatory fees at 13 schools. Notably, fee adjustments at Kennesaw State University and Georgia Southern University are expected to reduce overall costs for students attending classes in person.

Despite the hike, officials noted this is only the fourth time in a decade that the board has approved tuition increases. They highlighted that the 1% rise remains well below the current inflation rate.

What they're saying:

USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said the system remains committed to keeping costs manageable as student enrollment hits record levels.

"For more than a decade, USG and the Board of Regents have prioritized keeping college affordable for families so more students can pursue higher education right here in Georgia," Perdue said. "With enrollment at record levels, we’re focused on limiting new financial hurdles and delivering real value on every campus."

Perdue added that the decision is an investment in the state's economy. "We are making a continued investment in Georgia’s future and in the students whose degrees will drive Georgia’s economy, strengthen our communities and open doors to prosperity," he said.

What's next:

The tuition hike comes as the system manages rising costs under a 40-year-old funding formula. While the state originally intended to cover 75% of instructional costs, that share has dropped to approximately 57% since the Great Recession.

A new state budget for fiscal year 2027 is currently awaiting Governor Brian Kemp’s signature. That budget includes a $34.2 million reduction in enrollment-driven funding alongside new investments in research and infrastructure.

Additionally, the Georgia Senate has decided to form a study committee to review and modernize the higher education funding formula to better align affordability and sustainability for the future.

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