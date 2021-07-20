Expand / Collapse search
Woman convicted of teen's 2019 murder in McDonough

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Henry County
A jury found 26-year-old Aliyah Hopkins guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. 

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County prosecutors said a woman received a life sentence for a teen's murder in 2019 in McDonough. 

Authorities said 26-year-old Aliyah Hopkins was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. 

The jury convicted her of the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Lonnie Green during an argument on Sept. 19, 2019, at her McDonough apartment. She allegedly shot Green in the chest with a handgun that was inside the apartment. He died shortly after the incident. 

Henry Couty Superior Court Chief Judge Brian J. Amero sentenced Hopkins to life in prison with the possibility of parole, followed by five years to serve. 

The jury deliberated for about four hours Monday before returning the guilty verdict.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Deborah Venuto and the District Attorney’s Homicide and Gang Unit.

