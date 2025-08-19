Woman charged in April shooting that killed toddler in southeast Atlanta

article

The Brief Cynkeythia Robinson, 36, faces charges of second-degree murder and cruelty to children. She was booked into the Fulton County Jail on May 15, but police just notified FOX 5 about the arrest on Tuesday. Investigators said Robinson is charged in connection with an April 13 shooting in the 100 block of Bell Street SE



Atlanta police said a woman has been charged in the shooting death of a 2-year-old child in southeast Atlanta.

What we know:

Cynkeythia Robinson, 36, faces charges of second-degree murder and cruelty to children. She was booked into the Fulton County Jail on May 15, but police just notified FOX 5 about the arrest on Tuesday.

The backstory:

Investigators said Robinson is charged in connection with an April 13 shooting in the 100 block of Bell Street SE, near Grady Memorial Hospital and Selena S. Butler Park, that killed a 2-year-old.

According to police, the toddler was at home with his parents and two siblings when he was shot. The family rushed him to Hughes Spalding Hospital, where he died.

Police have not released details about how the shooting happened. At the time, Homicide Commander Lt. Andrew Smith urged gun owners to take precautions: "If you do have a gun, just keep it locked and secure, especially if you have small children around, so we don't have tragedies like this."

What we don't know:

Police have not said if Robinson is related to the child that died.

What's next:

FOX 5 has asked the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for Robinson's mug shot.