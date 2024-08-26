Woman charged in accidental shooting at LaGrange motel, police say

article

LaGrange police have made an arrest in a shooting at a local motel that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers with the LaGrange Police Department say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the Motel 6 on the 1500 block of Lafayette Parkway.

At the scene, officers found a man, identified as Marquez Adams, who had been shot once.

Adams was rushed to an Atlanta hospital for treatment.

On Monday, authorities say Sarah Long turned herself in to police and was charged with making false statements and tampering with evidence.

While details about the shooting and Long's arrest are limited, investigators say the public gave them information that led them to discover the shooting was an accident.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.