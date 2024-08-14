Man hospitalized in shooting at LaGrange motel, police investigating

article

A man has been rushed to the hospital after an overnight shooting at a LaGrange motel.

Officers with the LaGrange Police Department say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday at the Motel 6 on the 1500 block of Lafayette Parkway.

At the scene, officers found a man, identified as Marquez Adams, who had been shot once.

Adams was transported to an Atlanta hospital for treatment. Authorities have not shared an update on his condition.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the gunfire and to identify the gunman.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.