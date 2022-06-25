Woman believed to have drowned at Cauble Park, Acworth police say

A woman is believed to have drowned at a popular lake-front park in Acworth.

According to Acworth police, 46-year-old Darla Frey, of Rockmart, was seen on a raft in the water at Cauble Park before vanishing.

"It is believed Ms. Frey is the victim of a drowning. A rescue operation immediately began in hopes of locating the victim," Acworth police stated in a news release.

Crews searched the lake using sonar equipment until 11:30 p.m. The search was temporarily called off due to weather. Members from the Cobb County Police Department’s Dive Team, the Cobb County Fire Department and Department of Natural Resources resumed the search Saturday. Frey has still not been found.