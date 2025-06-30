Woman attacks man with broken bottle at Doraville home, police say

article

One woman is in custody after police say she attacked a man with a broken bottle at a Doraville home.

Officials say the attack happened during a domestic dispute on Saturday.

What we know:

Investigators say they responded to a call to a home on the 2900 block of DeKalb Drive.

According to authorities, the woman broke a beer bottle and slashed the man's left cheek.

The woman then reportedly left the scene and called 911 from a nearby home.

Officers took the woman into custody. She's expected to be charged with aggravated assault.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the woman or man at this time.