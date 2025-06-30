Woman attacks man with broken bottle at Doraville home, police say
DORAVILLE, Ga. - One woman is in custody after police say she attacked a man with a broken bottle at a Doraville home.
Officials say the attack happened during a domestic dispute on Saturday.
What we know:
Investigators say they responded to a call to a home on the 2900 block of DeKalb Drive.
According to authorities, the woman broke a beer bottle and slashed the man's left cheek.
The woman then reportedly left the scene and called 911 from a nearby home.
Officers took the woman into custody. She's expected to be charged with aggravated assault.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identities of the woman or man at this time.
The Source: Information for this report came from the Doraville Police Department.