Woman arrested for threatening to shoot people inside Oakwood Walmart

article

A woman has been arrested for threatening to shoot up a Walmart store in Hall County on Sunday.

According to the Oakwood Police Department, Hall County 911 received a call from a woman who said she was going to go to the store and shoot people inside.

Multiple officers from Oakwood, University of Georgia, Flowery Branch and Hall County responded to the store, placed it on lockdown, evacuated the store, and then searched it.

They determined that there was no threat and management decided to reopen the store.

Investigators were able to track the call to a cell phone and they identified the previous owner of the phone. After visiting the previous owner's home, they were able to determine that the daughter of the previous owner most likely made the phone call.

Paquasha Randolph, 27, of Flowery Branch was arrested and transported to Hall County Jail. She was charged with making terroristic threats, offense against public order, misuse of 911, and false report of a crime in progress.