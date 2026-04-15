Woman arrested in deadly West Ridge Shopping Center shooting

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The Brief Atlanta police arrested 40-year-old Ashley Prater on Wednesday for a deadly shooting at a shopping center in early March. Investigators said a 37-year-old woman was shot and killed after a dispute between people who knew each other. A 51-year-old man who was not involved in the fight was also shot in the foot during the gunfire.



Atlanta police have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting at the West Ridge Shopping Center that left one woman dead and a bystander injured.

What we know:

Ashley Prater, 40, is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault for her involvement in the March 6 shooting.

Prater was taken to the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday, more than a month after the incident.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta Police investigators collect evidence following a double shooting at the West Ridge Shopping Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Friday, March 6, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The backstory:

Atlanta officers responded to the shopping center at 3050 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW around 8:20 p.m. the night of the shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman who had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

RELATED: Woman killed, bystander wounded in MLK Drive shooting; 2 in custody

A 51-year-old man was also found with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Police believe the violence started as a dispute between people who knew each other and that the injured man was an innocent bystander.

What we don't know:

While Prater is now facing charges, the status of others involved remains unclear. On the night of the shooting, two people were detained at the scene, but police never identified them or announced formal charges against them.