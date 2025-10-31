Woman arrested in 2021 Troup County murder of Alan Huguley Sr.

The Brief Teresa Ann Williams was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with murder in the 2021 killing of Alan Dale Huguley Sr. Deputies found Huguley shot multiple times inside a vehicle on Briley Road in LaGrange on April 18, 2021. Investigators have not released details about Williams’ role, citing an active investigation.



A woman has been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of Alan Dale Huguley Sr., the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

What we know:

Investigators said Teresa Ann Williams was taken into custody Oct. 14 and charged with murder. She remains in the Troup County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the killing happened on April 18, 2021, on Briley Road in Troup County.

The backstory:

On the afternoon of April 18, 2021, deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Briley Road just off Stovall Road after reports of an unresponsive man inside a vehicle.

The victim was identified as 52-year-old Alan Dale Huguley Sr., of LaGrange.

Investigators said the vehicle appeared to have been shot into multiple times and Huguley was struck several times by gunfire.

At the time of the 2025 report, authorities said no suspect had yet been identified in the killing, and they were asking the public for help.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about Williams’ specific involvement, citing an active investigation.

What they're saying:

"This case is part of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office continuing effort to review cold cases and bring closure to the victims and their families," the department said in a written statement.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616.