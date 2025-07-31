Woman charged for deadly shooting in DeKalb County parking lot

article

The Brief DeKalb County police have made an arrest for a shooting in a Columbia Drive parking lot. A 22-year-old woman was killed during the incident. After weeks of investigation, another woman has been arrested and charged.



DeKalb County police have made an arrest connected with a deadly shooting earlier in July in a parking lot on Columbia Drive.

Investigators say a fight turned into a situation that left one woman dead and another in custody.

What we know:

Authorities say the investigation began on the morning of July 2 when friends of the victim, identified as 22-year-old Shanntrell Bell, transported her to a local hospital.

Bell died from her injuries at the hospital.

During their investigation, officers said they found the crime scene in an auto parts store's parking lot in the 1200 block of Columbia Drive.

After weeks of investigating the case, police confirmed with FOX 5 on Wednesday that they had arrested and charged Jazmin Pilar Hall in connection with the shooting.

Hall is now facing a charge of murder.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the DeKalb County Police Department or text "DKPD" to 847411.