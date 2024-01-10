Expand / Collapse search
Woman allegedly stabbed by ex-roommate on Cleveland Avenue

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - A woman was stabbed multiple times on Wednesday morning in the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue SW near Georgia State Route 54 in south Atlanta.

Grady EMS responded to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. Jan. 10 and transported the woman to the hospital in serious condition.

The Atlanta Police Department says their preliminary investigation indicates the woman was stabbed during a fight with an ex-roommate.

The ex-roommate left the scene before police arrived.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the fight and stabbing.

The name of the woman and the ex-roommate have not been released. 