Woman accused of throwing boiling grease during Coweta County fight

A woman has been arrested after police officers say she threw a pot of boiling grease during a fight at a weekend gathering, severely injuring a man.

According to Newnan Police Department report, officers responded to a disturbance on Lovelace Street on Sept. 27, where dispatchers had received calls about a physical altercation and "grease being thrown" at someone.

When officers arrived, they found a man in extreme pain, his back covered in burns from the hot grease. Witnesses had poured flour on him in an attempt to ease the injuries before medics arrived.

Investigators determined that the suspect, Clarethia Bellamy, showed up uninvited to a family football party and started an argument on the back porch where a fish fry was underway.

Witnesses told deputies Bellamy grabbed a pot of boiling grease and tried to throw it at her boyfriend during the argument. A friend pushed him out of the way, but the grease struck another man, leaving him badly burned. The victim was flown by helicopter to a hospital due to the severity of his injuries. Another person was also splashed on the legs but had minor injuries.

Officers said two children at the party witnessed the incident. Bellamy left the scene in a silver Chevy SUV but later came to the police station after being urged to turn herself in. She was treated for minor burns before giving a statement, in which she admitted throwing the grease but claimed she acted in retaliation after being struck in the head.

Bellamy was booked into the Coweta County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree, and criminal trespass.