Woman accused of stealing $400K from Lumpkin County, found in Florida

The Brief Nearly $400,000 reported stolen from Lumpkin County funds. Suspect arrested in Florida and extradited to Georgia. More than $100,000 recovered; no bond granted.



A 52-year-old woman is facing a felony charge after investigators say nearly $400,000 was stolen from the Lumpkin County Finance Department.

What we know:

According to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, the theft was reported on Nov. 4, 2025. Authorities said $399,416.33 in county funds was taken in violation of Georgia law under a charge of theft by deception, a felony offense. The case was assigned to the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Division.

Investigators said their work led to the recovery of $100,008.96 of the stolen money and the identification of a suspect. Authorities named Magdalena Magadan, 52, as the offender in the case.

Magadan was located in Orlando, Florida, and arrested by law enforcement there. Following her arrest, extradition proceedings were initiated. She was transferred to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on Jan. 14, 2026, where she was processed on the felony theft by deception charge.

What's next:

Officials said Magadan was given a no-bond status during her first court appearance. The investigation into the theft remains ongoing.