Woman accused of impersonating ICE agent, kidnapping in Bibb County

The Brief A woman in Bibb County was kidnapped by a suspect posing as an ICE agent, authorities say. Latrance Battle allegedly wore an "ICE" shirt, used a fake law enforcement card, and forced the victim into a vehicle. Battle was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery, impersonating an officer, and felony probation violation.



A woman is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly impersonating a federal immigration agent and kidnapping another woman under false pretenses, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the Bridge Plaza Apartments on April 10 after receiving a call about a suspicious incident. The victim told deputies she had been kidnapped by a woman later identified as Latrance Battle.

According to investigators, Battle went to the victim’s place of employment wearing a black shirt labeled "ICE," displayed what appeared to be a Sheriff’s Office business card, and carried a hand-held radio. She claimed to be an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent and told the victim she had to leave with her.

Fearing for her safety and unsure of her legal standing as she works toward U.S. residency, the victim complied, according to the sheriff's office. During the ride, she attempted to call her lawyer and husband, but Battle allegedly snatched her phone away. The woman became suspicious after they arrived at Bridge Plaza Apartments instead of a sheriff’s office, as Battle had claimed.

When Battle went inside the apartment, the victim seized the opportunity to flee and called authorities.

Deputies later arrested Battle and charged her with kidnapping in the commission of a felony, robbery by sudden snatching, impersonating a law enforcement officer in the commission of a felony, and felony probation violation.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.