Woman, 45, shot near Chosewood Cemetery, police say

A 45-year-old woman was shot Wednesday night along Eric Street in southeast Atlanta, police confirm.

The shooting was reported around 5:11 p.m. at a residence on the 1400 block of Eric Street SE, near Chosewood Cemetery. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately released.

MAP OF THE AREA

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. If you have photos or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.