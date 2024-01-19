Selena Gomez, David Henrie set for ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ revival

A Disney Channel classic may soon be returning to the small screen.

Multiple entertainment news outlets reported the massive network wants to revive the comedy "Wizards of Waverly Place," which aired from 2007-12. The show catapulted Selena Gomez’s career who starred in the series as the spunky and clever Alex Russo.

Gomez, along with David Henrie who played her brother, Justin Russo, will serve as executive producers and are set to appear in the pilot episode. Deadline was the first to break the news.

Deadline also reported Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos were cast in the revival.

The series will reportedly follow Justin Russo as he navigates life magic-free with his wife and two sons. However, that all changes when a young wizard shows up at his door in need of training and forces him back into the wizarding world as he takes him under his wing.

Also joining the reboot project are executive producers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas who successfully launched the "That’s So Raven," spinoff, "Raven’s Home."

Actors David DeLuise, Jennifer Stone, Selena Gomez, Jake T. Austin and David Henrie cast of "Wizards of Waverly Place" visits the World of Disney on September 6, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic) Expand

SUGGESTED:



Gomez has also served as an executive producer for several other projects, including Netflix’s "13 Reasons Why," "The Broken Hearts Gallery," and "Only Murders in the Building," which she also stars in alongside comedic legends Steve Martin and Martin Short.