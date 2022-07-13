With new, highly transmissible variant rising, health officials urge Americans not to wait on vaccine boosters

The CDC projects the latest Omicron spin-off, BA.5, is now driving about 65% of new US infections.

It's the most contagious strain so far in the pandemic, able to infect people who have been vaccinated and those who have previously had the virus.

But, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the vaccine continues to offer good protection against severe COVID-19, hospitalizations and death.

"So, staying up to date on your vaccines provides the best protection against the virus," Dr. Walensky says. "Unfortunately, many Americans are under vaccinated, meaning they are not up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines."

This is especially true for second booster shots, recommended for those 50 and older or with higher-risk health conditions at least 4 months out from their first boosters.

Only 28% of Americans 50 and older and 34% of those 65 and older have received a second booster, or fourth dose of the vaccine.

This comes as many Americans weigh whether to get a fourth shot now, or wait on an updated vaccine that could be available in October or November.

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha is recommending people get protected now.

"It's very clear to me, if you haven't, if you're over 50, and you've not gotten a shot in 2022, first all, getting one now protects you from getting through the summer into the fall," Dr. Jha says. "Second, it does not preclude you from getting a bivalent vaccine in the fall. So, it's very clear recommendation to me."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who recently contracted COVID-19 despite being fully boosted, says boosters are needed because the protection you get from being vaccinated or infected weakens over time.

"So, if you've been infected, or vaccinated, and your time comes for a boost, that's when you should go and get the boost," Fauci says. "I might say myself, having been someone who has been vaccinated and infected, when we get the next round of having vaccines available months later, I will be in line to get another boost after that."

With BA.5 on the rise, health officials say it is more important that every to test yourself for COVID-19 before large indoor gatherings or visiting with someone higher-risk.

If you do get infected, you may be eligible for the antiviral pill Paxlovid, now widely available, which can lower the risk of hospitalizations and death by as much as 90% if started with 3 days of developing symptoms.

"If you test positive in the days ahead, please consult your healthcare provider about your eligibility for treatment, or please visit COVID.gov, where you can find a test-to-treat location where you can get tested and treated all in one place," Dr. Jha says. "Treatments can save your life."