Winters Chapel Road water main replacement project set for August launch

The Brief DeKalb County launches the Winters Chapel water main replacement project on Aug. 10 to overhaul 3,100 feet of aging pipeline. Crews will work weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., bringing noise and traffic delays through November. Officials will host a virtual community meeting on July 28 to answer resident questions about construction impacts.



DeKalb County crews will break ground Aug. 10 on a four-month project to replace thousands of feet of deteriorating water pipes along major residential corridors.

What we know:

Crews are replacing 3,100 linear feet of aging pipe across several local streets to upgrade the local watershed infrastructure. Construction takes place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., excluding major holidays.

Drivers and residents should prepare for elevated traffic congestion and heavy equipment noise throughout work hours. The primary impacted roads include Winters Chapel Road, Sumac Drive, Charmant Place, Jones Mill Road, Peeler Road, Sanlee Lane and Ridgelock Court.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed specific detour routes or daily lane closure schedules for individual neighborhood streets. It remains unclear if severe weather will extend work past the target November completion date.

What's next:

County representatives will hold an online community meeting on Tuesday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom to share details. Residents can also direct questions to the project information line at 1-800-986-1108 or by emailing projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.