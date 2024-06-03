Winning is logical on new FOX game show 'The 1% Club'

It's already a big hit in countries throughout Europe – and now, the game show sensation "The 1% Club" is coming to America.

Hosted by actor and comedian Patton Oswalt, "The 1% Club" premieres on FOX Monday night and features a hundred contestants answering a series of challenging logic-based questions, narrowing down the field to those who can answer the question only 1% of Americans answer correctly.

"Usually we're tested on facts, dates, names. We're very rarely tested on logic or how our brain can make links," says Oswalt. "We've had winners on this show that are high school dropouts, who go up against physicists and completely smoke them. So, it's all about how your logic centers work. And it's stunning how great people end up doing."

Along with proving their intelligence, contestants are also competing for a $100,000 grand prize each episode. And while viewers at home won’t win any money, they can play along through a show-specific app.

"The 1% Club" airs on FOX 5 Atlanta at 9 p.m. on Mondays, and episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Prime Video. For more information on the show, click here — and click the video player in this article to see more of our interview with Patton Oswalt!