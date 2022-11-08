Winning Powerball ticket sold in California for $2 billion jackpot

The grand prize for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is going to someone in California, lottery officials said, making that person the winner of the largest lottery in history.

On Tuesday, lottery officials said the record prize was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in Altadena, near Pasadena in Los Angeles County.

At some point, the winner's name will be known. The state of California does not allow lottery winners to hide their identities.

Following a Monday drawing delay, the winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, as well as the red Powerball 10.

After taxes are deducted, the cash value is estimated to be $997.6 million for the lucky winner.

There were plenty of other winners too, albeit of smaller amounts.

Lottery officials said a winner in Florida won the Power Play Match with a cash value of $2 million.

Per the Multi-State Lottery Association, more than 11.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $98.1 million, including 22 tickets that won $1 million prizes for matching the five white numbers but not the Powerball.

The big California winner was announced following a Monday night drawing delay, based on what the Multi-State Lottery Association called a "technical issue."

The association initially said overnight the delay was caused when one participating lottery needed more time to process its sales and play data, echoing an earlier statement by the California Lottery, which said one lottery needed additional time to complete the necessary security protocols.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Lottery announced its sales verification system caused a processing delay, prompting the postponement of the drawing.

Powerball is played by charging $2 per ticket and having players choose five white balls between the numbers 1 to 69 and a red Powerball from the numbers 1 to 26. If a player gets all six numbers correct, they win the massive jackpot.

The odds of winning the jackpot by matching all 5 numbers and the Powerball number are 1 in nearly 293 million.



This story was reported in Oakland, Calif.