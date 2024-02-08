Wining and dining for Valentine’s Day at Aberdeen Steakhouse

Does your ideal Valentine’s dinner include crisp white tablecloths, perfectly-cooked prime streaks, and a lengthy list of fine wines? If so, a trio of Milton restaurateurs says it has the perfect spot for your romantic night on the town.

Igor Ognjenovic, Bemir Mehmedbašić and Igor Mitic form the powerhouse trio behind Aberdeen Steakhouse, which opened last May in the Crabapple community in Milton. Joined by general manager Andy McCoy and executive chef Thomas Mikesell, the owners say their goal is to present guests with a true fine dining experience, taking inspiration from the kind of iconic American steakhouses with soft lighting, deep booths, and the best cuts of meat available (including a 38-ounce prime tomahawk ribeye, which the owners say is a rarity in our area).

For Valentine’s Day (which is next Wednesday, in case you forgot…), the restaurant is offering a special four-course menu crafted by Mikesell — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got an exclusive sneak peek at the special dishes being featured for the holiday. We also spent a little time back in the kitchen getting some tips on preparing the perfect steak, and then learned about wine pairings with McCoy, who also happens to be a certified sommelier.

Aberdeen Steakhouse is located at 3000 Heritage Walk in Milton, and regular hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. For more information and to check out the menu and prices, click here.