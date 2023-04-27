Police: $25K in windows stolen from Covington construction site

article

Covington police are searching for a suspect they say is wanted for stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of materials from a local construction site.

Police say the theft happened at the site of a new apartment building at Martin's Crossing on the 9100 block of US Highway 278.

According to officials, on March 22, the suspect stole a trailer "loaded with windows" and drove off.

In total, the windows were estimated to be worth around $25,000.

Investigators say they are searching for a black Nissan truck with the Texas license plate SKZ6627. The vehicle has been spotted in Gwinnett and Clayton County.

If you have any information about the theft, call Covington detectives at 678-858-2271.