Willy Wonka experience creator apologizes after failed event: ‘It all looked good on paper’

By Stephanie Weaver
Willy Wonka event ends with parents calling police

Parents called the police demanding refunds after an "immersive" event promising to bring Willy Wonka's chocolate factory to life turned out to be a lame warehouse that made children cry.

GLASGOW, Scotland - The person behind the failed Willy Wonka-themed experience is speaking out after the event went viral on social media.

Billy Coull, whose firm, House of Illuminati, was responsible for the attraction Willy’s Chocolate Experience, marketed the event using artificial intelligence. The event claimed it would invite fans into "a universe where confectionary dreams are brought to life."

But the experience bore no resemblance to its advertising. Instead, parents received an empty wall, a single bouncy castle and plastic props.

Coull recently told The Sunday Times that he did "absolutely not" anticipate the amount of attention the event eventually received. 

420588069_259327317216587_983216915271709862_n.jpg

Parents were misled by a Willy Wonka-themed event which turned out to be an empty warehouse.  (Photo credit: Stuart Sinclair)

He added, "It all looked good on paper."

He also issued an apology earlier this month on the company’s Facebook page writing, "I want to extend my sincerest apologies to each and every one of you who was looking forward to this event. I understand the disappointment and frustration this has caused, and for that, I am truly sorry." 

He noted that he was "committed to rectifying" the situation and said all 850 transactions from the event would be refunded "to ensure transparency and to demonstrate my commitment to making this right for everyone affected."

428407792_1483644822224373_177363927006078583_n.jpg

Parents were misled by a Willy Wonka-themed event which turned out to be an empty warehouse.  (Photo credit: Stuart Sinclair)

"I ask for a bit of time to process everything that has happened," Coull continued. "My intention is to learn from this experience. Your support and understanding during this time mean the world to me." 

Families call Willy Wonka experience a scam

Last month, families voiced their frustration on social media, with some parents so furious that they called the police to ensure they received a refund.

428447214_1092595028836577_6108925473449363450_n.jpg

Parents were misled by a Willy Wonka-themed event which turned out to be an empty warehouse.  (Photo credit: Stuart Sinclair)

Stuart Sinclair, who paid $44 per ticket, told FOX Television Stations last week that he arrived at the venue after the police were called. He said he and his family arrived at noon but were "thrown out" due to the event being canceled. 

Sinclair said he’s still waiting for his refund. 

"When we arrived, it was nothing like what was promised," he said. 

A Facebook group about the event was also created with dozens of people sharing their experience. The group is called "House of Illuminati scam" and had more than 4,500 members as of March 7.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.