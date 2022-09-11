Victim shot during overnight robbery near William H. Borders Drive, police say
ATLANTA - Police said a man was shot during a robbery in Edgewood.
Police learned about the Edgewood incident while investigating a separate shooting scene. A car drove to the scene with the victim, who told police he was shot near William H. Borders Sr. Drive in Edgewood.
The victim went to a hospital in an ambulance. Police do not believe the two shootings are related.
Police have not identified a suspect in either shooting.