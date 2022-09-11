Woman shot outside Downtown bar, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near a popular Downtown bar.

Police said a woman was shot in the torso at around 3 a.m. outside Views Bar and Grill on Peachtree Street.

While police were investigating at the bar, another gunshot victim arrived at the scene, but police said there is no evidence to suggest the shootings are related.

First responders took both victims to the hospital.

Police have not shared information about a suspected gunman.

