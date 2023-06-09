Will Trump face charges in Georgia? Legal experts weigh in

The unprecedented federal indictment in Florida comes as the Fulton County District Attorney weighs whether to charge the former president in Georgia in the election interference probe.

DA Fani Willis is looking into allegations then-President Trump illegally interfered with the 2020 election in the state.

A legal experts weigh in about the impact the Florida charges could have on the case here in Georgia.

"It’s something that is just unfathomable," said criminal defense attorney Darryl Cohen.

The U.S. Justice Department accused former President Trump of mishandling classified documents, including some with details on nuclear capabilities at his estate in Florida.

This comes as DA Willis considers whether to charge the former commander-in-chief with criminally interfering in the 2020 election in Georgia.

Reporter: "Will the federal indictment in Florida increase chance of indictment here in Georgia?

Cohen: "I don’t think it will increase or decrease it."

Cohen, in addition to being a criminal defense lawyer, was a former assistant DA in Fulton County.

He says Willis will decide whether to charge the former president based on the where facts in Georgia led her team.

"If she’s going to do it, as apparently she is, she will go ahead with it, and she will proceed at her own pace," said Cohen.

The case in Florida is federal. The investigation in Georgia is a state case.

"So, it’s completely different. Nothing even similar, same person, different facts," Cohen said.

"Ms. Willis is going indict Trump no matter what happens in either this case or the New York case," said trial lawyer Tom Church.

Church believes Willis will indict the former president based on her own findings, not the federal special prosecutor’s.

"I think an indictment is definitely coming. The question is, what are the specific charges going to be? Is it going to be RICO? Is it going to be election tampering?" said Church.

The Fulton County DA is expected to announce her decision sometime between late July and late August.

She’s already asked state and local law-enforcement to beef up security around that time.