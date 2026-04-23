Officials contain wildfire near Lake Allatoona in Bartow County

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Lake Allatoona wildfire

The Brief The Georgia Forestry Commission is monitoring a wildfire currently burning through Bartow County. As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the fire was burning 6 acres but was fully contained, according to the commission. SKYFOX 5 captured footage of smoke plumes earlier in the day.



A wildfire burning in Bartow County has been fully contained, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission.

What we know:

The fire has burned 6 acres as of Thursday morning, according to the commission's wildfire tracker. SKYFOX 5 flew over the area and saw a plume of smoke rising just off Lake Allatoona.

In a 12:30 p.m. update, officials said the fire had been 100% contained.

Earlier in the day, Bartow County officials issued a burn ban, according to a release on the county fire department's Facebook page. The ban applies to all outdoor burning in unincorporated Bartow County and the cities of Adairsville, Emerson, Euharlee, Kingston, Taylorsville, and White. Officials said the extreme drought in the area caused them to issue the ban. The ban lasts through April 30, at which time the annual summer burn ban will take effect on May 1.

Officials said anyone who sees or smells smoke should call 911.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. FOX 5 has reached out to multiple fire agencies for more information and is waiting for updates.