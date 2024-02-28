Widow of Tim Wakefield dies less than 5 months after former pitcher's passing

Stream FOX 35 News

Stacy Wakefield, the widow of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim, died Wednesday.

Tim, notorious for his knuckleball during his 19-year career, died in October after a battle with brain cancer. Stacy, too, was battling cancer.

"It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts," the Wakefield family said in a statement. "She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken.

During a pre game ceremonyy honoring the knuckleballer, Tim Wakefield, flanked by his wife Stacy and his family, wipes a tear from his eye at Fenway Park on Tuesday, May 15, 2012. Staff Photo by Matthew West. (Photo by Matthew West/MediaNews Group/Bo Expand

"We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful, and kind person who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.

"We would like to thank all of Stacy's doctors, nurses, and caretakers who helped her from diagnosis to today – we are eternally grateful for your unmatched care and support. And to all of you who have sent well wishes over these last several months, we truly appreciate your kindness."

Stacy and Tim were married from 2002 until his passing. They had two children together.

A two-time World Series champion, Tim had a 4.43 ERA over 3,006 innings in 590 appearances for the Red Sox from 1995-2011. He made his major debut as a Pittsburgh Pirate in 1992, where he spent his first two seasons.

He was on the team that broke "The Curse of the Bambino" in 2004 – one year after he allowed a walk-off home run to Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees in the 2003 American League Championship Series. He was also on the 2007 team that defeated the Colorado Rockies in the World Series.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.