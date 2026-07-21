Why a suspicious vehicle report near Union County school landed Blairsville man in jail

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The Brief A 59-year-old Blairsville man was arrested on Lovell Drive near Union County Agriscience Center after a citizen reported a suspicious vehicle. Investigators searching the car found 16.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, cash, drug paraphernalia and a .32 caliber revolver. The driver faces six offenses including firearm and drug charges on school grounds, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.



A probationer faces multiple felony counts after authorities discovered suspected methamphetamine and a handgun inside a vehicle parked near school property in Union County on Thursday.

What we know:

On Thursday, Narcotics Investigations Sgt. Josh Bergen received a complaint from a concerned citizen regarding a suspicious vehicle near the Union County Agriscience Center on Lovell Drive.

Sgt. Bergen arrived at the scene and made contact with 59-year-old Blairsville resident Mike Wigley. Wigley was already the subject of an active narcotics investigation and was currently on probation, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation prompted a search of Wigley's vehicle, where Sgt. Bergen located 16.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, cash and a .32 caliber revolver.

Deputies took Wigley into custody and booked him into the Union County Jail.

Authorities seized 16.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a .32 caliber revolver, cash, and drug paraphernalia following the arrest of 59-year-old probationer Mike Wigley on multiple felony weapon and drug charges near the Union County Agriscience Expand

Officials charged him with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of controlled substances on/near school grounds, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon on school grounds, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of drug related objects.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the exact amount of cash seized from the vehicle. Officials have also not stated if Wigley was meeting anyone on the school grounds prior to his arrest.

What's next:

Wigley remains incarcerated at the Union County Jail as court proceedings move forward.