The Brief South Fulton city leaders are launching a free, outdoor "Lit Teen Takeover" festival tonight at Creel Park to combat rowdy, lawless street gatherings. The event features a brand-new Atlanta Hawks basketball court, game trucks, food trucks and a live DJ to offer a safe environment. Activities run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., wrapping up exactly as the city's curfew takes effect for local youth.



City leaders are turning the tables on chaotic street takeovers by hosting a free, structured festival tonight to give middle and high school students a safe place to party.

Shifting the teenage narrative

What we know:

South Fulton City Councilwoman Natasha Williams-Brown and other city officials plan to transform Creel Park into a laid-back, free-flowing teen festival. The initiative aims to wipe away the negativity of rowdy metro takeovers where massive groups jam local streets and prompt police arrests. Williams-Brown emphasized that these teenagers are future doctors, lawyers, judges and reporters who simply want to hang out and have a good time.

The Atlanta Hawks bought into the vision, providing a brand-new basketball court for 3-on-3 hoops. Organizers will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the court at 6 p.m., followed by the main festivities from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., matching the city's curfew. The party will feature a DJ, live music, game trucks, food trucks and free food. While organizers promise the park will not be overrun by adults, a distinct police presence will be on hand to maintain a safe environment. Local youth have expressed excitement, with 13-year-old Kaiden Josey and 11-year-old Skylar Josey noting they rarely get these kinds of activities at Creel Park.

Unconfirmed details of the event

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of police officers deployed to the park or specific traffic routes around Creel Park. It is also unclear if there is a rain date or indoor alternative if severe weather impacts the outdoor festivities tonight.

Gathering regional perspectives

Local perspective:

Metro area communities continue to grapple with spontaneous street takeovers that disrupt neighborhoods and strain law enforcement resources. By offering a city-sanctioned, music-filled alternative, South Fulton is testing whether providing structured entertainment can successfully redirect teenage energy and curb illicit gatherings.