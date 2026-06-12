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Why South Fulton is hosting a free 'Teen Takeover' at Creel Park

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
South Fulton
Published June 12, 2026 7:47 PM EDT
Published June 12, 2026 7:47 PM EDT
South Fulton hosts free teen takeover park event
South Fulton hosts free teen takeover park event

South Fulton hosts free teen takeover park event

The city of South Fulton is hosting a free, outdoor teen festival at Creole Park featuring a new basketball court, game trucks and live music to provide a safe environment ahead of the local curfew, according to city leaders.  

The Brief

    • South Fulton city leaders are launching a free, outdoor "Lit Teen Takeover" festival tonight at Creel Park to combat rowdy, lawless street gatherings. 
    • The event features a brand-new Atlanta Hawks basketball court, game trucks, food trucks and a live DJ to offer a safe environment. 
    • Activities run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., wrapping up exactly as the city's curfew takes effect for local youth. 

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - City leaders are turning the tables on chaotic street takeovers by hosting a free, structured festival tonight to give middle and high school students a safe place to party. 

Shifting the teenage narrative

What we know:

South Fulton City Councilwoman Natasha Williams-Brown and other city officials plan to transform Creel Park into a laid-back, free-flowing teen festival. The initiative aims to wipe away the negativity of rowdy metro takeovers where massive groups jam local streets and prompt police arrests. Williams-Brown emphasized that these teenagers are future doctors, lawyers, judges and reporters who simply want to hang out and have a good time. 

The Atlanta Hawks bought into the vision, providing a brand-new basketball court for 3-on-3 hoops. Organizers will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the court at 6 p.m., followed by the main festivities from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., matching the city's curfew. The party will feature a DJ, live music, game trucks, food trucks and free food. While organizers promise the park will not be overrun by adults, a distinct police presence will be on hand to maintain a safe environment. Local youth have expressed excitement, with 13-year-old Kaiden Josey and 11-year-old Skylar Josey noting they rarely get these kinds of activities at Creel Park. 

Unconfirmed details of the event

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of police officers deployed to the park or specific traffic routes around Creel Park. It is also unclear if there is a rain date or indoor alternative if severe weather impacts the outdoor festivities tonight.

Gathering regional perspectives

Local perspective:

Metro area communities continue to grapple with spontaneous street takeovers that disrupt neighborhoods and strain law enforcement resources. By offering a city-sanctioned, music-filled alternative, South Fulton is testing whether providing structured entertainment can successfully redirect teenage energy and curb illicit gatherings. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from South Fulton city broadcast reports, who captured video footage and interviews at Creel Park, as well as on-scene statements from City Councilwoman Natasha Williams-Brown and local youth. 

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