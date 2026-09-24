Why Piedmont is spending $600M on a new Newton County hospital

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The Brief Health system plans a $600 million project to replace its Covington facility. Aging physical plant currently limits access to high-quality care along I-20. Existing 128-bed hospital saw 52,000 emergency visits during fiscal year 2026.



Piedmont Healthcare filed paperwork Tuesday to build a $600 million relocation hospital in Newton County to serve expanding East Georgia communities.

Piedmont Healthcare Hospital Investment

What we know:

Piedmont Healthcare submitted a Letter of Determination to state health officials to construct a $600 million facility replacing Piedmont Newton Hospital. The non-profit network will pay for the entire project, which marks the second-largest investment in its history behind Atlanta's Marcus Tower.

Newton County Facility Space

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the exact address or construction timeline for the new site. State regulators must review the filing before ground breaking begins.

Newton Medical Center History

The backstory:

Piedmont partnered with the financially struggling Newton Medical Center in 2015. The system invested $70 million into the original 1954 building, but the landlocked plant cannot accommodate modern expansion.

Fast-Growing Interstate 20 Corridor

Why you should care:

Newton County holds over 112,000 residents 35 miles east of Atlanta. A modern facility expands urgent treatment options along Interstate 20 as regional populations explode.

Executive Leadership Statements

What they're saying:

"As a nonprofit, Piedmont exists to serve its communities and this investment will help to serve one of Georgia's fastest-growing communities," said Piedmont Healthcare President and CEO Kevin Brown.

"The relocation hospital not only will enable us to provide more access and high-quality care now, but it also will position us to grow with Newton County and to support those communities along the I-20 corridor to the east," said Piedmont Newton CEO Lindsey Petrini.

Covington Hospital Medical Staff

By the numbers:

$600 million: Total cost paid entirely by Piedmont.

128: Currently licensed inpatient beds.

52,000+: Emergency room visits in Fiscal Year 2026.

8,000: Inpatient admissions during Fiscal Year 2026.

1,000: Employees working at the local facility.

Regional Care Quality Standards

Big picture view:

Piedmont Newton holds 11 A safety grades from The Leapfrog Group while serving as a Primary Stroke Center. Systemwide, Piedmont treats 4.5 million patients annually across 28 hospital locations.