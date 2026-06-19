Why an Atlanta group is paying jail bonds for dads this weekend

The Brief A local non-profit organization is celebrating Father's Day weekend by paying bails to free dads from the Atlanta City Jail. The group partnered with a local bonding agency to surprise and release four fathers so they could return home. One father of four was freed Friday after the campaign covered his $321 bond following a traffic stop arrest.



A local non-profit organization is stepping in to free non-violent offenders from the Atlanta City Jail this Father's Day weekend to reunite them with their families.

The community campaign paid the bonds for multiple men Friday to ensure they could celebrate the upcoming holiday at home.

What we know:

The non-profit group I am a Father First paid the bails of four non-violent offenders on Friday.

Among them was Knigil Graham, a father of four who was jailed after police pulled him over for driving on a suspended license. The organization surprised Graham by paying his full $321 bond so he could return home to his children.

The backstory:

Founder Keith Lewis started the organization after experiencing a divorce that left him struggling with unspoken mental depression and sadness over being separated from his own children.

This year, Lewis decided to expand his mission of providing family resources by partnering with Free At Last Bonding and other father-centered groups to raise bail money.

What they're saying:

"Nowadays, nobody does anything for fathers. It’s mostly for mothers, moms and women. It’s kind of good that someone is thinking about fathers because we do so much for the kids and our families year-round," Graham said.

Brandon Henderson of Free At Last Bonding explained the crucial role fathers play in keeping a household stable. "Oftentimes, in our society, fathers are not looked at as heroes like our moms. No disrespect to any mom here," Henderson said.

Following his sudden release from jail, Graham expressed his deep gratitude for the unexpected support. "We’re definitely going out. We are going to celebrate because this should have been another way. The people who helped me out and paid for the bond. It went the right way," Graham said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed the total amount of money raised by the organizations for this weekend's holiday campaign. It also remains unknown if the non-profit plans to expand the jail release program to other facilities in the future.