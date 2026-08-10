Why Alabama deputies were forced into rodeo duty

The Brief Deputies and officers wrangled a 1,500-pound bull near Pickens Academy on Friday after a foot pursuit along Highway 17. Law enforcement safely rounded up the animal without injuries following several slips and falls during the chase. Local officials joked that they will stick to patrolling the county rather than joining the rodeo circuit.



Deputies and police safely captured a runaway 1,500-pound bull near an Alabama school Friday after the bovine led them on a foot chase across a highway.

Alabama bull chase

What we know:

Deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Carrollton Police Department traded traffic stops for rodeo duty on Friday. First responders were called to wrangle a 1,500-pound bull near Pickens Academy.

The animal led law enforcement on a foot pursuit across Highway 17 and back again. Officers suffered a few slips and falls during the chase, but crews safely rounded up the bull without any injuries.

Deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and Carrollton Police Department officers safely captured a runaway 1,500-pound bull following a foot chase along Highway 17 near Pickens Academy on August 7, 2026. (Pickens County Sheriff's Office)

Law enforcement rodeo duty

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how the bull escaped or who owns the animal.

What they're saying:

Following the incident, law enforcement poked fun at their temporary rodeo careers.

"We all learned one thing today we’re probably better off patrolling the county than trying to make a living on the rodeo circuit," officials said. "We’ll hang our cowboy hats and boots back on the wall at least until the next bull decides to go sightseeing."

Officers added that it was "just another day serving Pickens County. You never know what the next call will bring!"