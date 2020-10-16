Who you gonna call for some Halloween fun? Ghosts of Marietta!

With weekend tours year-round, there are plenty of opportunities to do some ghost-hunting with Ghosts of Marietta.

But, let’s be honest – there’s no better time to search for spirits than during the spooky month of October.

That’s why we spent the morning with the ghoulish gang behind Ghosts of Marietta, which leads regular tours through the historic streets of Marietta, stopping to tell the stories of past residents…who just don’t seem to want to leave! Although Ghosts of Marietta usually offers a variety of tours – including popular trolley tours and pub crawls – guides are currently only leading the Haunted Walking Tour, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We walk to different locations,” explains Ghosts of Marietta owner Lindsey Coleman. “We talk about the history of the locations and just some of the things that people have experienced since then.”

Stops include the Strand Theatre, opened in 1935 and apparently visited by at least one very noisy patron (workers report hearing screams coming from the balcony!) and Kennesaw House, which is now home to the Marietta Museum of History but was once used as a very different kind of facility.

“During the Civil War, it was actually used as a hospital for Confederate and Union soldiers,” says Coleman. “The top floor was actually used as a morgue.”

The tour is 90 minutes long, and costs $17 for adults and $12 for children ages 12 and under – and it begins at the Root House Museum, near the new Marietta Square Market. Click here for more information.