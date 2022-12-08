Where’s the beef? There’s plenty inside Cherokee Chophouse

Longtime Marietta residents know that Cherokee Cattle Company was a staple of the city’s dining scene, serving up perfectly-cooked steaks since the early 1980s. So, when it closed down in March 2020 and then remained closed long after other restaurants had reopened, fans were worried.

Well, worry no more: there’s a new name and a sleek new look, but the prime rib, filet mignon, and New York strips are still on the menu and as delicious as ever!

This morning, we spent some time with our good friend Gus Tselios, who reopened the iconic restaurant as Cherokee Chophouse last month. Tselios has owned the steakhouse since 2007, when it became part of his group of Marietta Family Restaurants (along with Good Day favorites Marietta Diner, Marietta Fish Market, and Casa Grande, among others).

Tselios says shutting the restaurant down due to the pandemic presented a good opportunity to refresh the business — and if you know anything about Gus, you know he never does anything on a small scale! So, the "refresh" became an interior and exterior renovation, including a spacious lobby area and massive wine cooler in the center of the dining room!

And while Tselios also updated the menu a bit — adding some Marietta Family favorites — he says he also knew he needed to leave customer favorites intact. So, you’ll find plenty of cuts of beef, along with house specialties like braised beef short rib, baby back ribs, and the Cherokee Cheese Burger.

Cherokee Chophouse is located at 2710 Canton Road in Marietta, and regular hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information and to check out the menu, click here. And for a look inside the "version 2.0" of this Marietta favorite, click the video player in this article!