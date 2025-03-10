Where to see daffodils, tulips and other spring blooms in metro Atlanta | 2025

article

Daffodils are one of the first signs that spring has arrived. As the weather warms, these bright yellow flowers begin to bloom, adding color to gardens and roadsides. Their early arrival signals the transition from winter’s gray days to longer daylight and rising temperatures.

If you’re looking for the ultimate daffodil experience, head to Gibbs Gardens in Ball Ground, about an hour from Atlanta.

And this isn’t just a handful of daffodils—it’s the largest daffodil display in the nation, featuring more than 100 varieties and 20 million daffodils spread across 50+ acres of rolling hills and valleys.

The bulbs were planted in 10-foot-wide streams of color that flow down the hillsides, creating a breathtaking view. Since the flowers bloom in stages, Gibbs Gardens recommends visiting every two weeks during the six-week season to see all the varieties in full bloom.

General admission: $25 (discounts available for seniors and children)

Annual membership: $60 (a great deal if you plan to visit multiple times)

Open: Tuesday–Sunday through June 29, then Wednesday–Sunday from June 30 to September 30

Tulip Festival at Yule Forest

Daffodils aren’t the only flowers blooming this season. The Tulip Festival is underway at Yule Forest in Stockbridge, featuring over 60,000 tulips in a variety of colors.

Beyond the vibrant tulip fields, the festival offers:

U-pick flower gardens

Farm animals

Artisan market

Food trucks

Dinosaur encounters

Educational exhibits

Festival dates: Every weekend through March 30

Weekend admission: $17.95 for adults and kids (for the full festival experience)

Weekday admission (Thursday & Friday, flower fields only): $12

Orchid Daze at Atlanta Botanical Garden

Orchid lovers won’t want to miss Orchid Daze, happening now through April 13 at Atlanta Botanical Garden on Piedmont Road.

The exhibition features one of the largest collections of species orchids under glass in the United States, displayed inside the Fuqua Conservatory and Orchid Center. Atlanta Botanical Garden ranks second in the world for the total number of ex situ (off-site) orchid taxa maintained in its collection.

The collection includes a wide variety of species, such as Phalaenopsis, Cattleya, Dendrobium, and Paphiopedilum, along with rare and endangered orchids.

The garden also has about 25,000 daffodils in bloom this season. General admission: Starts at $28.95 (varies by day and age).

Callaway Gardens Spring Festival

Callaway Gardens is also celebrating spring with an explosion of blooms, featuring:

150,000 tulips

20,000 azaleas

Daffodils and other spring flowers

Visitors can also enjoy live music and family-friendly games during the festival. General admission: $19.99 for kids, $29.99 for adults

Other Places to See Spring Flowers in Metro Atlanta

Beyond these major attractions, there are many other spots in North Georgia where you can enjoy daffodils, tulips, and other spring blooms:

Atlanta History Center – Features nine distinct gardens across 33 acres, including Olguita’s Garden (with fragrant flowers), a rhododendron garden, and an entrance garden with about 5,000 daffodils.



Historic Oakland Cemetery – Home to dozens of daffodil varieties, many of which have been rescued from old farms and homesteads.

Piedmont Park – This massive Midtown park boasts daffodils, flowering shrubs, magnolias, dogwoods, Lenten roses, fringe trees, native azaleas, and more.

Woodruff Park – Thanks to the Daffodil Project, there are about 30,000 daffodils planted here. Other metro Atlanta spots with large daffodil displays include:

Chastain Park – 8,000 daffodils

Georgia State University – 6,000 daffodils

Blackburn Park – 5,000 daffodils

Brook Run Park – 5,500 daffodils

Fourth Ward Renaissance Park – 3,000 daffodils

Daffodil Project Map

Cator Woolford Gardens – A stunning wedding and event space with lush gardens. Visits require a scheduled tour or photography session.

Lake Claire Community Land Trust – A hidden gem featuring community gardens, a children’s garden, a pond, a stage with an amphitheater, and a playground.

Smith-Gilbert Gardens (Kennesaw) – A garden with 3,000 plant species, contemporary sculptures, a historic home, and more.

State Botanical Garden of Georgia (Athens) – This 323-acre botanical garden recently planted 27,000 daffodil bulbs, including 10 varieties of yellow trumpet daffodils. Daffodils can be found throughout the garden.



Credit: University of Georgia State Botanical Garden

Woodlands Garden (Decatur) – An 8-acre public garden filled with natural beauty and seasonal blooms.

If you know of other places to see spring flowers right now, let me know. Send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.

The Source Information for the above story was gathered from a variety of sources (linked above) and original reporting by FOX 5 Atlanta.



