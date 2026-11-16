Where to eat on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2026

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Taking a break from cooking this Thanksgiving? These Atlanta-area restaurants are serving holiday meals, offering takeout or both. Check with each restaurant for current menus, prices and reservations.

AltaToro

Nov. 26 | 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Midtown, Atlanta

The Thanksgiving buffet pairs traditional holiday dishes and sides with Latin American favorites. $65 per adult; $20 per child.

The Americano

Nov. 26

3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta | 4–9 p.m.

Chef Scott Conant’s holiday menu at the InterContinental Buckhead includes caviar gnocco fritto, porchetta-brined turkey with pancetta-chestnut stuffing, New York prime strip, potato purée and Brussels sprouts with pork belly. Dessert choices include chocolate basil mousse, pumpkin budino and apple crostata. $155 per person; $75 for children 11 and younger.

Ashland at Loews Atlanta Hotel

Nov. 26

1065 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta | 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5:30–10 p.m.

Choose from a three-course holiday menu with arugula and frisée salad or celery root and apple soup, followed by roasted turkey, maple miso-glazed fish or roasted honey nut squash. Dessert is heirloom pumpkin cheesecake with Biscoff crumble. $85 per person.

The Betty

Nov. 26 | 3–6:30 p.m.

Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, Buckhead

The hotel restaurant will serve a three-course Thanksgiving supper. Prices start at $95 per person.

By George

Nov. 26

Candler Hotel, Atlanta

By George will serve its regular breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, along with a Thanksgiving special: bourbon-roasted turkey breast with garlic mashed red potatoes, garlic green beans and turkey gravy.

The Capital Grille

Nov. 26

Buckhead and Dunwoody

The three-course Thanksgiving meal includes turkey, brioche stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes and cranberry-pear chutney. The regular menu will also be available. Dinner is $52 for adults and $20 for children; a take-home package of sides for four adults is $140.

Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar

Nov. 26 | 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Alpharetta

The four-course Thanksgiving dinner costs $115 per adult and $20 per child.

The Colonnade

Nov. 26

Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

The longtime Southern restaurant will be open for Thanksgiving. Check Instagram for menu updates. No reservations; $38 per person.

Cooper’s Hawk

Nov. 26

7750 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta | 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

The three-course Thanksgiving menu starts with butternut squash soup, followed by slow-roasted turkey, gravy, stuffing, green beans, carrots and potatoes. Pumpkin praline cheesecake finishes the meal. Cooper’s Hawk’s regular menu will also be available.

Cracker Barrel

Nov. 26

Multiple Atlanta-area locations

Cracker Barrel will open at 11 a.m. for Thanksgiving, with a traditional holiday meal and regular menu options. Heat-and-serve meals featuring turkey, ham or prime rib are available for pickup Nov. 21-29. Prices vary by location.

ENZO Steakhouse and Bar

Nov. 26 | 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Fayetteville

The Italian steakhouse’s holiday menu includes heritage turkey roulade, truffle mashed potatoes, smoked prime rib, rack of lamb and lobster gnocchi.

Epicurean Atlanta

Nov. 23–28

The Office Bar, Midtown

Thanksgiving-week specials include turkey sliders, pumpkin bread pudding and sweet potato and bacon flatbread. Seating is first come, first served.

The Farmhouse at Serenbe

Nov. 26

Serenbe

Celebrate Thanksgiving in a countryside setting with seasonal dishes such as herb-roasted turkey, braised beef short rib and pan-roasted branzino. Reservations are available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

5Church Midtown

Nov. 26

Midtown, Atlanta

The Thanksgiving buffet includes turkey, ham and prime rib carving stations, plus sides and desserts. $75 per adult; $20 per child.

5Church Buckhead

Nov. 26

3379 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta | 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

The Thanksgiving buffet includes roasted turkey, prime rib, bourbon-glazed ham, meatballs, salads, herb stuffing, green beans, collard greens and classic desserts such as pecan and pumpkin pie. $75 per person; $20 for children 12 and younger.

Fleming’s

Nov. 26

Dunwoody and Midtown

Choose filet mignon, prime rib or herb-roasted turkey, served with a starter and side, for $64 per person. A three-course children’s menu starts at $24.

Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta

Nov. 26 | Brunch begins at 11 a.m.

Midtown, Atlanta

Brasserie Margot and Bar Margot will host a Thanksgiving brunch with carving and risotto stations, seafood towers, traditional sides, breads and desserts. $175 per adult; $87 per child. Reservations are required.

Hard Rock Cafe

Nov. 26

Downtown Atlanta | 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

The cafe will serve its regular menu and a Thanksgiving turkey dinner. A to-go meal package, including toffee bread pudding, is available to feed up to 12.

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern

Nov. 26 | 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Atlanta-area locations

HOBNOB will serve its full menu alongside seasonal Thanksgiving dishes.

Honey Baked Ham

Thanksgiving | Nov. 26

Multiple locations

Make holiday prep easier with signature ham, roasted turkey, prepared sides and desserts. Choose a holiday meal package or individual items for pickup or delivery.

Joey D’s Oak Room

Nov. 26

Dunwoody

The restaurant will offer a classic Thanksgiving feast for dine-in and takeout. Dinner costs $38 per adult and $19 per child. A $145 takeout family meal serves four.

Kurt’s Euro Bistro

Nov. 26

3305 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth | 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

The annual lunch buffet features slow-roasted turkey breast, beef brisket, holiday ham, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, cornbread dressing and scalloped sweet potatoes, plus an appetizer platter, soup or salad and dessert. $75 per person; $25 for children ages 4–12.

Livingston Restaurant + Bar

Nov. 26

The Georgian Terrace, Midtown | Noon-3 p.m.

The Thanksgiving buffet includes carving stations, live music and complimentary champagne. It costs $85 for adults and $42.50 for children ages 5-12; parking is included. Reservations must be prepaid.

Local Three Kitchen & Bar

Nov. 26

Atlanta

Order a family-style Thanksgiving feast or pick up individual sides and desserts to add to your holiday spread.

Le Bilboquet

Nov. 26

Buckhead Village, Atlanta

The French bistro will offer a three-course Thanksgiving menu for $110 per person, plus a $40 children’s menu.

Le Colonial

Nov. 26

3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta | Noon–8 p.m.

Le Colonial is opening on Thanksgiving for the first time, serving a family-style, three-course meal centered on Hanoi roasted duck. The menu includes Vietnamese wagyu sausage in betel leaf or duck dumpling soup, duck with roasted mushrooms and ginger, sweet potatoes and steamed bao, followed by a five-spice pumpkin crémeux dessert. $105 per person; $55 for children.

Little Bear

Nov. 26

71 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta | 5–9:30 p.m.

The Summerhill restaurant’s four-course dinner takes inspiration from what its Resy page calls "the very first Thanksgiving ever." Tickets are $75 per person, with an optional beverage pairing for an additional $65. Seating is limited, so advance reservations are encouraged.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Nov. 26

Buckhead, Dunwoody and Marietta

Maggiano’s will offer a family-style Thanksgiving meal with bread and salad, plus guests’ choice of two entrees, two sides, two pastas and two desserts. Hours and prices vary by location. Takeout bundles will also be available.

Magnolia Room

Nov. 26 | Dine-in service begins at 11 a.m.

Tucker

The Southern cafeteria will be open for Thanksgiving dining and will offer family meals, sides and desserts for takeout.

Marcus Bar & Grille

Nov. 26

525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta | 11 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s restaurant will serve a holiday buffet with smoked turkey, cornbread, red dirty rice, mashed potatoes, candied yams, pork ribs, grilled salmon and an assortment of pies. $75 per person; $45 for children ages 2–12.

Mary Mac’s Tea Room

Nov. 26

Midtown Atlanta

The restaurant will serve Southern favorites, including turkey and dressing, chicken and dumplings, and beef pot roast. Takeout meals serve four for $90 or 10 for $205; whole turkeys, hams, sides, rolls and desserts will also be sold separately.

Matthews Cafeteria

Nov. 26 | Dine-in service begins at 7 a.m.

Tucker

Matthews Cafeteria will serve a Southern-style Thanksgiving dinner for dine-in and takeout. Preorder online for pickup.

McCray’s Tavern

Nov. 26

East Cobb, Lawrenceville and Smyrna | 11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

The annual buffet includes smoked turkey, pork tenderloin, salmon, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, cornbread and mac and cheese. The Midtown location will be closed for the holiday. $45.95 per person; $14.95 for children younger than 10.

McKendrick’s Steak House

Nov. 26

Dunwoody

McKendrick’s will serve a special holiday menu and offer a half turkey with sides to go.

Nobu Atlanta

Nov. 26

3520 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta | 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving brunch will feature an expanded selection of sushi, salads and pastries, along with a turkey-carving station. $95 per person.

Parkwoods Southern Table

Nov. 26

Near Perimeter Mall

The Thanksgiving menu features seasonal dishes and Southern favorites, including roasted turkey, prime rib and traditional holiday sides.

Petite Violette

Nov. 26

2948 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta | 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

The four-course lunch and dinner includes choices such as turkey gumbo or pumpkin bisque, autumn greens, roast turkey with giblet gravy, boeuf bourguignon, sea bass or shrimp and grits. Dessert options include cinnamon brown sugar pumpkin bread pudding. Prices range from $69.95 to $89.95 per person; the children’s menu is $9.95.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Nov. 26

Participating locations

The steakhouse offers a traditional turkey dinner with classic sides, as well as a Thanksgiving Feast To-Go for dining at home.

South City Kitchen

Nov. 26

Buckhead, Midtown, Vinings and Avalon | 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

All four locations will serve a three-course Thanksgiving meal for lunch and dinner. Menus vary by location and may include she-crab soup, roast turkey, Springer Mountain fried chicken, Carolina trout, butter cake and chocolate pecan caramel tart. $79 per person; $39 for children.

St. Regis Atlanta

Nov. 26

Astor Court, Buckhead

The hotel will serve a Thanksgiving feast in its Astor Court dining area. Reservations are prepaid and cost $165 per person.

The Sun Dial

Nov. 26

210 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta | 1–6 p.m.

Take in the city views while enjoying a five-course menu with dishes such as duck confit crostini, kale and pear salad, turkey roulade, filet mignon, tamarind-braised short rib and cinnamon panna cotta. Wine pairings are available for an additional cost. $145 per person; $55 for children 12 and younger.

The Select

Nov. 26

6405 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs | Noon–6 p.m.

The three-course menu includes seasonal choices such as butternut squash soup, turkey breast with gravy, braised short rib, green bean casserole, stuffing and a pecan pie tart. $89 per person; $39 for children younger than 12.

Sweet Auburn Barbecue

Thanksgiving takeout details vary

Atlanta

Add smoked meats and barbecue sides to the holiday spread. Check Sweet Auburn Barbecue’s website for Thanksgiving takeout options and ordering details.

Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead

Nov. 26

3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta | 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Executive chef Todd Richards will serve a Thanksgiving buffet with carving stations for herb-roasted turkey, prime rib and Virginia lamb. Other dishes include Cornish hen, sweet potatoes, stuffing, mashed potatoes, beet salad, pickled shrimp cocktail and desserts. $185 per person; $90 for children ages 3–10.

Yard House

Nov. 26

The Battery Atlanta and Atlantic Station

Yard House will serve its regular menu alongside Thanksgiving options, including turkey with gravy or Nashville hot fried turkey with traditional sides. The meal is $29.99 for adults and $13.99 for children under 13.

Zafron

Nov. 26

236 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Sandy Springs | Noon–8 p.m.

The Persian restaurant’s Thanksgiving meal includes oven-roasted turkey, orange cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing and green beans amandine, with a choice of apple, pecan or pumpkin pie. $45 per person; children younger than 8 eat for half price.