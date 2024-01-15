article

Fast food chain Whataburger is celebrating a major milestone with a special grand opening in metro Atlanta.

The Texas-based restaurant chain will open its 1,000th restaurant on Tuesday at 2955 Cobb Parkway down the street from the Battery.

The restaurant will be giving the Atlanta Food Bank $10,000 as part of the celebration.

The first two guests in line at the drive-thru will also win free Whataburger for a whole year.

The location officially opens on Tuesday at noon.

Whataburger has quickly expanded in the metro Atlanta area, opening up eight locations in Cobb County, Cherokee County, Gwinnett County, Athens-Clarke County, Dawson County, Forsyth County and Jackson County

The chain says it currently has locations in 14 states, but there are fans everywhere.

What is Whataburger famous for?

More than 2 million people follow Whataburger on Facebook. The company's Facebook page for its Fancy Ketchup has more than 16,000 fans.

If you don't believe the hype, perhaps some recognitions carry some weight. Newsweek rated Whataburger as one of the "nation's favorite fast food chains in 2022," after ranking it No. 2 on its 2021 list of "America's Best Customer Service Companies."

The fast food chain promotes customizable burgers and quarterly limited-time menu offerings.

History of Whataburger

The first Whataburger was founded in 1950 by Harmon Dobson in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Nine years later, Dobson opened the 21st Whataburger location in Pensacola, Florida, the first outside of Texas.

In 2021, there were more than 840 restaurants in Arizona, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and, of course, Texas. The company also recently announced locations coming to Colorado and Missouri.