What to do if you have security concerns at your residential complex

As the search for Miya Marcano continues, people who live at the Aden Villas Apartments, where Miya lives, works, and was last seen, are concerned about safety.

Some have concerns about who is going in and out of apartments.

"To have it in your backyard or in my case, my building, it makes your hairs stand up. It puts us on high alert actually," said resident Taylor Duffy.

Attorney Karen Wonsetler, who specializes in landlord/tenant and real estate law, says landlords or apartment managers are legally allowed to enter your unit. But unless it’s an emergency, they should give a 24-hour notice.

"If you come home and there’s a person there saying, ‘Oh I have to inspect something, or there is a maintenance request,’ and you know you did not call that in, get out! Call the police and contact the apartment management company because something’s not right."

A maintenance worker and person of interest, Armando Caballero, was not supposed to be in Miya’s apartment. Orange County Sheriff John Mina says Caballero entered the 19-year-olds unit using a master key when she wasn't home.

"Most apartment complexes have a strict procedure as to who can and cannot have a key. Master keys are generally kept in a locked box where only certain people can have access to it. Maintenance men shouldn’t be able to just walk in and have access to a master key," said Wonsetler.

FOX 35 News reached out to Arden Villas to ask about their master key procedure. They have not responded yet, but they did send a statement regarding changes to the apartment complex and the employment of Caballero:

"After a thorough review of the ongoing reporting on the situation surrounding Ms. Marcano, we would like to provide the following factual updates. Regarding our hiring process, all potential employees are vetted through a national background check services provider.

"Concerning Mr. Caballero specifically, no records of either burglary or sexual assault were found, and rumors to the contrary appear to be based on online documents referencing someone else with the same name.

"As part of the onboarding process, all new employees undergo thorough sexual harassment deterrence training, covering aspects from recognizing what qualifies as inappropriate to how to report unwanted behavior. We take all accusations very seriously but received none from any parties involved directly or indirectly with the situation.

"To ensure nothing like this happens again at Arden Villas, we are taking numerous, proactive steps to enhance our security protocols. We immediately repositioned a guard to the front gate to document all residents and guests entering and leaving the premises.

"Additionally, we have upgraded our maintenance procedures to allow for appointment-only bookings. We are in the process of reviewing our entire security apparatus and will make changes or upgrades as warranted.

"Again, we implore anyone with any information regarding either Ms. Marcano and/or Mr. Caballero as it relates to this situation to please contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357 or the Florida Crime Line at 800-423-8477."

