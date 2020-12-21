What Georgians can expect from the new COVID-19 stimulus bill

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week have passed another COVID-19 stimulus relief package just days before the Christmas holiday.

The bill includes rental assistance, improvements to unemployment insurance, and $300 unemployment checks for 11 weeks. It also includes a $600 stimulus check for those who qualify.

"We are in the middle of the holiday season," said Senior Policy Analyst Danny Kanso. "Our food banks are overwhelmed. Folks are literally on the edge."

Kanso works for Georgia’s Budget and Policy Institute, an advocacy group that aims to protect economic opportunities for Georgians. He said the bill still falls short.

"We’ve seen an uptick in the unemployment rate, the poverty rate, and the underemployed rate. Many Georgians have seen their hours cut and that really is the core problem facing the state."

Atlanta resident Johnny Montford said that’s exactly what he’s experienced as a temporary worker.

"It’s been slow. I’ve been looking for work but it’s not there," said Montford.

It’s been nearly 9 months since Congress passed the first stimulus bill which included checks that were nearly double the amount. Some families received between $1,200 and $2,400.

Some Atlanta residents say, they felt guilty receiving a check that they didn’t need.

"My wife and I have recession-proof careers and pandemic proof careers," said Art Williams. "So it was nice but we really didn’t need it."

And some that didn’t receive a dime has been struggling to make ends meet.

"We’ve been staying with my mom," said Montford. "She’s been very generous."

