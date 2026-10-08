Westlake High teacher killed in Atlanta murder-suicide: Police

The Brief Kelvin Smith, a 55-year-old engineering teacher at Westlake High School, was shot and killed by his younger brother in SW Atlanta. Police say the shooting happened in a home on Head Road in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. Smith was a Georgia Tech graduate who spent 17 summers creating and leading the "Beyond Robots Program" at Phillips Academy.



A beloved Westlake High School engineering teacher was shot and killed by his younger brother on Head Road in Southwest Atlanta in what police say was a murder-suicide.

Westlake High teacher killed

What we know:

Atlanta police say 55-year-old Kelvin Smith was shot and killed by his younger brother in a murder-suicide at a home on Head Road. Smith's son, Kwaku, was inside the house during the shooting and said his father protected his family until his final moments.

Smith was a Georgia Tech graduate who gave up an engineering career to pursue his passion for teaching. He taught engineering at Westlake High School and spent 17 summers at Phillips Academy in Andover, where he created the "Beyond Robots Program."

Investigation into Atlanta shooting

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the younger brother or disclosed a motive behind the murder-suicide.

Authorities have not stated what led to the shooting inside the Head Road home.

Family honors teacher's legacy

What they're saying:

Desiree Smith, Kelvin Smith's former wife, said he was the most positive and optimistic person she had ever known. The two raised three adult children and were raising two grandchildren together on the same street.

"He was a father figure to hundreds, maybe thousands of students," his daughter, Ayanna Smith, said. "He was the type of person... you could feel his love and his care."

Former colleagues noted Smith's habit of "giving people flowers" by directly approaching students, faculty and dining hall staff with physical flowers and words of appreciation.

"Up until his last moments, he protected us," his son, Kwaku Smith, said. "He protected us and that is just a testament of who he is. He protected young boys from the streets. Even young girls from doing stuff they did not need to be doing."

Beloved educator leaves legacy

The backstory:

Smith believed that kindness and staying true to oneself were the most important qualities a person could have.

Family members say his legacy of positive affirmations, mentorship and love will continue to impact the community.