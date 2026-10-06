Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta, APD says
ATLANTA - An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday evening, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
What we know:
Officers responded to the shooting in the 2700 block of Head Rd SW, authorities confirmed.
Details are limited at this time, but Atlanta police said the investigation is active and ongoing.
What we don't know:
Police have not confirmed the number of victims involved or released any details regarding the identity, age, or gender of the victim.
Authorities have not provided information on potential suspects, arrests, or what led to the shooting.
The Source: The information in this report came from a statement provided by the Atlanta Police Department.