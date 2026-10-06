Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta, APD says

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting on Head Road SW, according to authorities. The investigation remains highly active and ongoing, the department confirmed. Details regarding suspects or what led to the gunfire have not yet been released.



An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday evening, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2700 block of Head Rd SW, authorities confirmed.

Details are limited at this time, but Atlanta police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed the number of victims involved or released any details regarding the identity, age, or gender of the victim.

Authorities have not provided information on potential suspects, arrests, or what led to the shooting.