Woman found dead in downtown Atlanta condo

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Atlanta Police investigate a deadly shooting at a downtown condo on May 31, 2023. (FOX 5)

A fight between a man and woman in downtown Atlanta apartment Wednesday lead to a deadly shooting, police say.

Officers were called out just before 8 p.m. to an apartment located at 400 W. Peachtree St. NW. Atlanta Police say officers found a 28-year-old woman shot and killed inside a condo on the 29th floor.

Officers took the woman’s boyfriend into custody, police say. Investigators labeled him as a person of interest in the case. Police have not released the name of the man, but say he is in his early 30s.

Investigators say they will not know the motive of the deadly shooting until they speak with the man.

The name of the woman has not been released.